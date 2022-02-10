Credit Suisse AG Has $5.95 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $180.80 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $123.89 and a one year high of $181.58. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,552 shares of company stock valued at $83,946,626 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.