Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $115,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.