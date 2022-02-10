Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,599 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.35% of Granite Construction worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 103.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GVA stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

