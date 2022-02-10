Credit Suisse AG Sells 40,362 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,362 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

