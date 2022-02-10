Critical Analysis: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) & Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Graham (NYSE:GHC) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Graham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.11 -$48.95 million ($2.32) -0.54 Graham $2.89 billion 1.04 $300.36 million $100.67 6.04

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graham, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -25.21% -15.05% -4.76% Graham 16.22% 8.33% 4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zovio and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 396.03%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Graham.

Risk and Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graham beats Zovio on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S. and English-language programs provided by Kaplan, Inc. The Television Broadcasting segment conducts operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses on the manufacturing operations of Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc., a supplier of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications, Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting and electrical components and assemblies, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems, and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses hom

