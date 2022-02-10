Critical Review: Transocean (NYSE:RIG) vs. Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.3% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transocean and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.15 billion 0.74 -$567.00 million ($0.59) -6.07 Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.98 -$1.82 billion $1.80 2.14

Transocean has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -14.06% -4.91% -2.61% Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Transocean and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 1 3 0 0 1.75 Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13

Transocean presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.22%. Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 31.49%. Given Baytex Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Transocean.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

