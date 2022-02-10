Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Holdings Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Crocs worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $108.39 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.
Crocs Profile
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
