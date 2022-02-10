Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

NYSE CCK traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.09. Crown has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

