Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.00-$8.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.57.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

