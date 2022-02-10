Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.51

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.51 and last traded at $118.45, with a volume of 15127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crown (NYSE:CCK)
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown (CCK)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.