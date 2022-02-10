Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.51

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.51 and last traded at $118.45, with a volume of 15127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

