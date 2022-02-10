Crowns (CWS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crowns Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

