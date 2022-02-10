CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $818,808.93 and $24.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00203040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.82 or 0.00425974 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00069183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

