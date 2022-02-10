CSM Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $228.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average of $214.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

