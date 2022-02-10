CSM Advisors LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $96.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

