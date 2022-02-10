CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.