CSM Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $435.70. 4,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,227. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

