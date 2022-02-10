CSM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 53,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,381,562. The firm has a market cap of $222.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

