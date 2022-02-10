Css LLC Il Grows Stock Position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.35% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 558,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 78,056 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,118,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 82,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

VII stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

