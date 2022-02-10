Css LLC Il Has $812,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Css LLC Il reduced its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period.

GGZ opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

