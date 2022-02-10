Css LLC Il Makes New $620,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $47.16 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.