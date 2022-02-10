Css LLC Il Purchases 1,500 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Css LLC Il increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NLOK stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

