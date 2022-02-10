Css LLC Il Sells 32,350 Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,350 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZON. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZON opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

