Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Health.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter.

Cue Health stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 288,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,184. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Health (HLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.