Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Health.
Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter.
Cue Health Company Profile
Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.
