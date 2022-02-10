Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.