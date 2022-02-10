Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
