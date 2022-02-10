CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.47.
CyberAgent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)
