CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.47.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

