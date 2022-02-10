Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post $4.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $8.57 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $20.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.64 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $267.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after acquiring an additional 214,005 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

CYTK traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $39.32. 1,678,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

