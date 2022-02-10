Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.21 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 116.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

