DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,893.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

