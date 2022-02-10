DA Davidson Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $127.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $162.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $142.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

