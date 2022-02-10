DAD Market Capitalization Achieves $71.30 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. DAD has a market capitalization of $71.30 million and $452,790.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00107883 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,833,228 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.