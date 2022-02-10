Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Daimler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.79.
About Daimler
Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
