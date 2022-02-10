Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $286.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

