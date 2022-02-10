DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $2.31 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00005228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $161.70 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.11 or 0.07254111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,233.56 or 1.00019895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00051648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00053995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,935,088 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

