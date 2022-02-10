Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00.
Trupanion stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.95.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trupanion (TRUP)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.