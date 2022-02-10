Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

