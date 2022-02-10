Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.68 or 0.00259489 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $178.34 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006283 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000951 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,571,701 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.