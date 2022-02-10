Datto (NYSE:MSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSP. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of MSP opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,784,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

