DATx Price Tops $0.0001 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $160,187.76 and $57,950.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00107996 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

