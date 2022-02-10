Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 7.3%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.34. 51,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,131,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.