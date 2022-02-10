David Eric Seip Buys 5,000 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:INGR opened at $87.01 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,911,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

