Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54.
DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.