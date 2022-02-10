Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.