Deep Field Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Archer Aviation accounts for about 2.7% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Archer Aviation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

NYSE ACHR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,940. Archer Aviation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $426,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

