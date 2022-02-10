DeFiSocial Gaming Price Reaches $687.32 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00048043 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.31 or 0.07073068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,296.15 or 1.00047535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052704 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006121 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

