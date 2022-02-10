Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 25th

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.