Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 25th

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DEX opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

