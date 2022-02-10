Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($4.02) to GBX 244 ($3.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

