Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($131.03) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($175.86) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €148.94 ($171.19).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €66.84 ($76.83) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.87. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 52 week high of €141.95 ($163.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.