Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($172.41) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €153.00 ($175.86) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €171.00 ($196.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($126.44) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €148.94 ($171.19).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €66.84 ($76.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €87.40 and a 200-day moving average of €107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €62.44 ($71.77) and a 12-month high of €141.95 ($163.16).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

