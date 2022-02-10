Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) released its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Delta Apparel updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $95,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.82% of Delta Apparel worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

