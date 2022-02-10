DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $30,077.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.10 or 0.07017113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,189.87 or 1.00121048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006261 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

