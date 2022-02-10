Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and $451,217.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.13 or 0.07212233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,736.63 or 1.00073917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006315 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 461,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 140,836,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

