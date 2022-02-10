Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €114.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($131.03) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($125.29) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($113.22) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($120.69) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($128.74) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($136.78) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.94 ($126.36).

Vinci stock opened at €103.00 ($118.39) on Monday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($79.93) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($102.07). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.34.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

